News

Commonwealth family urged to work together

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 10:51 am
President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Source: Fijian Government]

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has stressed that multilateral cooperation is the most effective response to addressing global challenges.

Speaking at the commemoration of International Commonwealth Day yesterday, Ratu Wiliame highlighted that the pandemic has magnified our vulnerabilities, to climate change and natural disasters.

He adds the pandemic also led to external economic shocks, consequent loss of employment and livelihood, and difficulties in accessing external capital for a sustainable socio-economic recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

The President says the celebration of one of the Worlds’ oldest inter-governmental organisation is an opportune time for members to collectively commit to this year’s Commonwealth Day theme of ‘Delivering A Common Future.’

“We celebrate our unity, diversity and shared values and efforts as a Commonwealth family. We also celebrate our joint commitment in the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of the people of the Commonwealth.”

Ratu Wiliame says the re-convening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June is an opportunity for leaders to assess the progress and re-strategise in order to develop, coordinate and implement solutions to pressing global challenges.

