Commonwealth countries urged to maintain parliamentary democracy

Commonwealth countries have been urged to continue to maintain parliamentary democracy.

While officiating at the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Speaker of the Senate of Canada – George Furey says even though we are separated geographically, every member is bound to one another by shared values of democracy, free speech human rights and the rule of law.

Furey says make the commonwealth countries unique which should continue to be uphold by member countries especially the members of parliaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“The more effective we are in our roles as Speakers and Presiding Officers, the stronger debates and parliamentary processes can be, and correspondingly, the more our citizens will have faith in our systems of government.”

The 4-day conference which ends today was attended by Speakers and Presiding Officers from 37 Commonwealth Parliaments.