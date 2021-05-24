Committee set-up to co-ordinate Tonga donations

A Committee has been put together to co-ordinate the assistance for Humanitarian efforts in Tonga.

National Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu says the committee is closely collaborating with the NDMO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this.

Seruiratu says this as donations continue to pour in from businesses, Fijians and Tongans in Fiji.

He adds they are working on finalizing the transportation to take the donations across to Tonga.

“We are working with relevant stakeholders in ensuring that all donations are packaged and the New Zealand government is willing to pay for the transportation of the donations to the kingdom of Tonga.”

Seruiratu is urging Fijians and businesses who wish to make donations to visit their nearest government office.

Tonga was severely affected by the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami affecting the Kingdom of Tonga and killed three people almost two weeks ago.