Committee hears proposals from Somososmo Village

Villagers of Somososo in Taveuni have made several recommendations to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

This is on Justice, Law and Human Rights on what they would like to see improved in the three electoral bills currently under review.

Villager Temesia Seniloli says the current electoral system is complicated and it would be good and fair to bring back the First Past the Post system of voting.

Seniloli says voting by constituency will clearly represent the will of the people as opposed to the current system where there is only one overall constituency.

He told the Committee at the consultation in the village last night that the current system of voting denies the rights of voters and the party that wins pulls into parliament even those with the least number of votes.

Seniloli says the current system also eliminates some of the major votes of some political parties and this is not fair.

Qeleni Villager Iokimi Ratavo raised the issue regarding the particulars on the ballot paper which he says should be easily understandable and readable to every voter.

Ratavo says the fonts used should be changed to ensure even the elderly with vision problems could understand and vote properly.

Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj says they have taken note of all the submissions made and it will be included in their report.