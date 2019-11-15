Committee hears how HRAD is an effective institution

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is an effective institution that meets its constitutional mandate.

This was part of a submission by the Commission Director Ashwin Raj who maintained that their work has been effective when it comes to receiving complaints on constitutional violations, independently investigating and affording remedies.

Before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, the Commission had its annual reports of 2016 through to 2018 under review.

“The fact that a child, a 10 year old child was arbitrarily detained by the Police Force and we instituted proceedings and the child was awarded $25 000, attest to the fact that these things actually work, instituting proceedings, affording remedies, it actually works.”

Raj also explained that the Commission does not privilege one set of rights over another.