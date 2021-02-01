Committee gathers submissions in Labasa

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights is in Labasa, gathering public submissions on review and amendments of the three electoral Bills.

The Bills before the committee are the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Electoral (Registration of Voters) (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Committee Chair, Alvick Maharaj says the amendments reflect the changes recommended by the Electoral Commission and Fijian Elections Office based on the Multinational Observer Group’s report on the 2018 General Election.

The Committee held its first public consultation at Urata in Bulileka last night.

Urata Resident Sujeet Sharma says they are glad that they are being made aware of the proposed changes and they welcome the amendments. Close to 50 residents turned up at the public consultation.

The Committee is also reviewing the 2018 General Election Joint Report by the Electoral Commission and the Supervisor of Elections.

According to Maharaj, the report provides a comprehensive insight into the work of the Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office, headed by the Supervisor of Elections during the 2018 polls.