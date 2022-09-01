Committed to construction of farm roads: Reddy

Over the last four years, 118 kilometers of farm roads have been constructed.

This, according to Minister for Agriculture, Waterways, and Environment Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

He says the ministry is organizing its work to ensure that farmers have access to the farm so that they can take machinery and conduct large-scale work.

Article continues after advertisement

The minister says without a farm road, machinery use is not possible.

“We have got on our books now 243 kilometres of farm roads to be established. Now it is not because suddenly there are these is new farm roads that need to be established. Mr. Speaker, Sir, we have inherited these places where farmers have been struggling for so long and now over the last 10 years started to construct farm roads then these requests are coming because Government is now establishing these farm roads for them.”

Reddy says the ministry has decided to have a combination of outsourcing using contractors who have got a separate allocation for farm roads in the Budget.

In addition, the minister says with the combination of these three approaches, the ministry is looking at undertaking close to at least 80 kilometers of farm roads in this financial year.