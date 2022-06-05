Commitment to protect planet, far from success: Guterres

We are asking too much of our planet to maintain ways of life that are unsustainable, and the earth’s natural systems cannot keep up with our demands.

This is the sentiment of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in marking World Environment Day with the theme “Only One Earth”.

Guterres says more than three billion people are affected by degraded ecosystems, and pollution is responsible for some nine million premature deaths each year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says more than one million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction, many within decades.

The UN Secretary General adds that close to half of humanity is already in the climate danger zone – 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts such as extreme heat, floods and drought.

He says there is a 50:50 chance that annual average global temperatures will breach the Paris Agreement limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next five years.

Guterres says more than 200 million people each year could be displaced by climate disruption by 2050.

He says it is humanity’s responsibility to avert the catastrophe being wrought by the triple crises of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

He says governments need to urgently prioritize climate action and environmental protection through policy decisions that promote sustainable progress.

Guterres says, fifty years ago, the world’s leaders came together at the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and committed to protecting the planet, but we are far from succeeding.

He says we can no longer ignore the alarm bells that ring louder every day.