Commit now to arrest climate change: President-elect

President-elect and Oceans Champion Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is urging big carbon emitters to make a strong commitment to reducing emissions at the COP26 meet in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ratu Wiliame says our coastal and inland villagers stand directly affected by human activities on land and sea, making the future more dangerous than ever.

In an exclusive interview with FBC News, Ratu Wiliame says small island nations in the Pacific have nowhere to move as rising seas continue to erode the land.

He says it is time that we arrest the climate crisis.

“It’s all about addressing climate change. It’s getting hotter every day. We getting unpredicted disasters coming in. Last year we had two. One was a Category 5 (cyclone) and the other one was a Category 4. Those are changes brought by climate change. If we don’t do something now, then we will be liable to be answerable”.

Ratu Wiliame was scheduled to speak at a WWF Pacific side event at the COP26 alongside the British Minister for Environment George Eustice and high-level ADB representatives.

His Presidency now takes precedence.

The Tui Macuata is the WWF Pacific’s Great Sea Reef Community Champion.