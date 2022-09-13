Commissioning of grid extension to benefit 32 families

[Source: Fijian Government]

Thirty-two families in the cane farming community of Tadravula in Seaqaqa have now been spared from the uncertainty of intermittent power supply.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday commissioned the grid extension and house wiring project for the community.

He says the community has also been spared the cost of keeping candles and kerosene lamps on standby, and the poor health effects of smoke exposure from burning firewood.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at Tadravula, Bainimarama told the community now that they have a reliable source of power, they can operate refrigerators that can keep fish and produce, fresh and chilled.

The households can also plug into the national television network through Walesi to stay abreast with important issues of the day and cheer on our athletes, including both women’s and men’s rugby and football sides.

Installed at a cost of $342,053, the project benefits a total of 210 Fijians whose source of livelihood is farming.

The 24 hour supply will benefit the community economically, enhance the education sector, agriculture sector, health services and social welfare.