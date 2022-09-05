Commissioner reaffirms Fiji's commitment

[Photo: Fiji Police / Facebook]

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment in assisting smaller island states in pre-deployment peacekeeping training.

As interest grows among Pacific law enforcement for participation in U.N. Peacekeeping missions, one of the challenges are pre-deployment training opportunities in the region.

As such, Qiliho says Fiji is ready to lead and be declared the regional hub as a United Nations Police Regional Training Centre.

He adds as the Fiji opened its doors for regional policing training and workshops in other fields of policing, so too would we offer the same for pre-deployment peacekeeping training.

The Fiji Police Force, through Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, co-hosted with the Governments of Finland, Germany, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Rwanda, Kiribati, a pre-event discussion.

Discussions were based on how to improve the training aspects of Police peacekeepers and peacebuilders of the United Nations Police component of the Department of Peacekeeping