News

Commissioner optimistic about NZ-Fiji trade prospects

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 15, 2022 4:40 pm
New Zealand - Fiji Trade Commissioner David Dewar.

New Zealand – Fiji Trade Commissioner David Dewar is optimistic that relations between the two countries will be further strengthened once the Kiwi markets are fully open.

The re-establishment of the Trade Commission in Fiji will boost the more than $3 billion in annual trade and investment flows between New Zealand and the Pacific.

Dewar adds that this will be critical for all economies in the region including Fiji as we continue with recovery efforts from the devastating economic effects of COVID-19.

“The main reason that we decided to reopen the trade commission here in Fiji is that Fiji is such an important trading partner for New Zealand. We have worked with Fijian and New Zealand businesses to help the effort of New Zealand and Fiji working together to overcome the pandemic.”

He says that this will also help promote commitment to renew and recharge partnerships to support prosperity.

Two-way trade between the two countries was valued at $1.1b pre-COVID and has dropped to $550m.

The Trade Commission is optimistic that this can return to the pre-COVID level once things normalize.

 

