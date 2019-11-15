Commissioner Eastern concerned with drug cultivation

Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo is concerned with high levels of drug cultivation in Kadavu.

Varo recently met with Heads of Departments (HODs) of various Government Ministries and organisations to plan the new financial year.

He has expressed concerns about the drug issue in maritime islands, saying his Office is work closely with all relevant authorities to help address the issue.

The key focus is Kadavu with the Commissioner Eastern’s Office working on a good model to curb drug cultivation on the island.

Varo has reminded the various agencies about the need to strengthen coordination between Ministries and stakeholders to deal with demand and minimise wastage.

The Commissioner Eastern adds the focus in this financial year is to address issues raised in recent talanoa sessions and strengthen service delivery in remote rural and maritime communities.