Commissioner directs officer to be investigated

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed the Internal Affairs Director to investigate the conduct of an officer while dealing with a bus driver.

This comes after a video circulating on social media shows the officer in civilian clothing demanding the driver show him his license without first identifying himself as a Police officer.

The video also shows another officer in uniform demanding the driver to get off the bus and then manhandling the driver after he refuses.

In a statement, Qiliho says the officer could have handled the situation differently to diffuse what was becoming a difficult situation with the bus driver after he refused to hand over his driver’s license after repeated requests.

He adds that the bus driver’s refusal to cooperate was at the time inconveniencing other road users when he refused to move his bus from the said location which was blocking the road.

The Commissioner says, in this case, the driver was charged with failure to produce a driving license.