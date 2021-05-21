Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
18 new cases of COVID-19 since last night|Commissioner Central assigns team to assist|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Commissioner Central assigns team to assist

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 23, 2021 7:00 pm

The Divisional Commissioner Central has deployed a team to the Sawani border in assist Fijians with ATM withdrawals in Nausori and other financial needs requested by those travelling from the upper reaches of Naitasiri

The team will be based in Sawani until the border opens and all travels across the Sawani border is presently closed as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Saturday, more than 40 Fijians have been assisted by the team led by Provincial Administrator Naitasiri, Koroka Baleiwai.

Article continues after advertisement

These services included ATM, MPAISA, MoneyGram and Western Union withdrawals and purchase of fuel and medicines from pharmaceutical outlets in Nausori.

In addition to this, the team is also carrying  out shopping for several villagers as well as some social welfare recipients.

A similar arrangement has been implemented at the Navuso Village checkpoint in Naitasiri.

Divisional Commissioner Central Josefa Navuku has assured Fijians in the upper reaches of Naitasiri that his officers would be present at the Sawani border daily to assist them with whatever needs they may have.

This service is provided throughout the day from 6am to 3pm.

Villagers in the upper Naitasiri areas are strongly encouraged to do shopping within their confinement zones.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.