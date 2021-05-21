Commissioner Central assigns team to assist

The Divisional Commissioner Central has deployed a team to the Sawani border in assist Fijians with ATM withdrawals in Nausori and other financial needs requested by those travelling from the upper reaches of Naitasiri

The team will be based in Sawani until the border opens and all travels across the Sawani border is presently closed as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Saturday, more than 40 Fijians have been assisted by the team led by Provincial Administrator Naitasiri, Koroka Baleiwai.

These services included ATM, MPAISA, MoneyGram and Western Union withdrawals and purchase of fuel and medicines from pharmaceutical outlets in Nausori.

In addition to this, the team is also carrying out shopping for several villagers as well as some social welfare recipients.

A similar arrangement has been implemented at the Navuso Village checkpoint in Naitasiri.

Divisional Commissioner Central Josefa Navuku has assured Fijians in the upper reaches of Naitasiri that his officers would be present at the Sawani border daily to assist them with whatever needs they may have.

This service is provided throughout the day from 6am to 3pm.

Villagers in the upper Naitasiri areas are strongly encouraged to do shopping within their confinement zones.