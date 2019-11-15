Commission to expand to West and North

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is expected to expand its operations in the coming months.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that ensuring their services are available to all Fijians is critical.

Raj says in order to take their services to the people, decentralizing has been prioritized.

“But within months we should have the Lautoka office open and it’s actually near the Lautoka market and that’s one thing we wanted. You know we wanted it to be accessible to the people of Fiji and that’s one of the things that we want to do. To develop models that actually begin to decentralize in ways that brings us closer to ordinary folks. And then resource permitting open an office in Labasa.”

The Director was making a submission in regards to their three annual reports from 2016 to 2018 which is currently been reviewed by the committee.