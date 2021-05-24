Commission to audit Voter List

The Electoral Commission will be advertising expressions of interest for the audit of the National Register of Voters.

Commission Chair, Suresh Chandra, says the Multinational Observer Group from the 2018 General Election recommended that the Electoral Commission consider an audit of the voter list.

Chandra adds since the election is very near, it is now ideal to conduct an audit so that the voter list can be audited just as Fiji enters the election phase.

The voter list audit will be based on internationally accepted principles with analysis and general recommendations.

A panel of assessors made up of Electoral Commissioners will determine the institution or organization that will undertake the audit of the voter list.