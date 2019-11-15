Commission says inmates be afforded the right to rehabilitation

The Human Rights and Anti Discrimination Commission says inmates must be afforded rehabilitation and re-integration into society.

This comes after public reaction to former 7’s player Amenoni Nasilasila being allowed to play rugby after being convicted of rape.

Director Ashwin Raj says they will continue to work with the Fiji Corrections Service to ensure penal reform that is consistent with human rights and human dignity and applied consistently to all inmates regardless of their status.

Raj adds it is reprehensible that people who are empathetic to Naisilasila have subjected individuals to the vilest form of hate speech and debasement for questioning the decision of the Fiji Corrections Service.

He says social media posts calling for the rape or racial and sexual vilification of anyone for speaking out must be reported to the Fiji Police Force.

He is hopeful that the cybercrime unit will take these complaints seriously and investigate.