Commission reveals difficulty in raising complaints

The Online Safety Commission of Fiji has suggested that its time social media owners hire Pacific Islanders to help enforce community guidelines of these platforms.

Commissioner Anne Dunn- Baleilevuka has raised concern that these multi-billion dollar businesses have users in Fiji and the South Pacific, but do not have an office or representatives based locally.

She adds a Pacific Islander would add an understanding of cultural dynamics.

She says they receive troubling reports of harmful posts on social media sites almost every day.

“We have to speak with individuals or employees based an entire ocean away. We look forward to working more closely with these platforms including Facebook to create a safer online environment for all Fijians.”

The Online Safety Commissioner has highlighted that Facebook is the most widely used social media platform in Fiji, and yet, does not have a physical presence here.

Dunn-Baleilevuka says there also needs to be a culture shift towards a safer and more inclusive online environment because cyber-bullying and abuse have dire real-world consequences.