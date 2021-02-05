Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
245 lives saved by Fiji Navy in 2020|Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|
Full Coverage

News

Commission reveals difficulty in raising complaints

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 5, 2021 12:45 pm

The Online Safety Commission of Fiji has suggested that its time social media owners hire Pacific Islanders to help enforce community guidelines of these platforms.

Commissioner Anne Dunn- Baleilevuka has raised concern that these multi-billion dollar businesses have users in Fiji and the South Pacific, but do not have an office or representatives based locally.

She adds a Pacific Islander would add an understanding of cultural dynamics.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they receive troubling reports of harmful posts on social media sites almost every day.

“We have to speak with individuals or employees based an entire ocean away. We look forward to working more closely with these platforms including Facebook to create a safer online environment for all Fijians.”

The Online Safety Commissioner has highlighted that Facebook is the most widely used social media platform in Fiji, and yet, does not have a physical presence here.

Dunn-Baleilevuka says there also needs to be a culture shift towards a safer and more inclusive online environment because cyber-bullying and abuse have dire real-world consequences.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.