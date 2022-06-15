Commission receives reports of elder abuse: Raj

The Human Rights and Anti-discrimination Commission states it has been receiving concerns from elderly members of the public regarding acts of abuse and discrimination at the hands of their loved ones.

Director Ashwin Raj says some of these acts include domestic violence, neglect by family members leading to homelessness, deprivation of nutritious food, proper sanitation and medical attention.

Raj adds that some older people have sought the assistance of the Commission to access social welfare allowances, medical assistance, and to obtain a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against an abusive family member in their homes.

The Commission had intervened in a case in which an elderly person who suffered from psychosocial disability lived in a tent outside his own home after being allegedly abused by his caregivers.

As part of its monitoring mandate, the Commission has also visited aged care homes to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect after receiving complaints from the residents.

The Commission is working closely with key stakeholders such as the Department of Social Welfare, Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Fiji Disabled People’s Federation to ensure that the elderly people who are subjected to violence and abuse are afforded medical attention, social welfare allowances and access to relevant institutions to seek further assistance such as access to aged care homes and food allowances.

Raj adds that older persons must be able to exercise their human rights, including the right to privacy, to bodily autonomy and integrity and the right to make decisions about the quality of their life, whether they are residing in their own homes or in care facilities or shelter.

The elderly must be treated fairly regardless of their age, disability and any other prohibited grounds of discrimination.