Commission receives four new cases of bullying in schools

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission this morning received four fresh complaints of bullying in schools.

The Commission says parents and guardians are now coming forward to lodge complaints ranging from physical to emotional violence perpetrated by fellow students.

Director Ashwin Raj says one of the cases brought to their attention involves a Year three student falling victim to physical and emotional violence.

Raj adds the Year three student was subjected to emotional bullying and constantly ridiculed by fellow students because his father is in prison.

Addressing the issue of brutal beating that emerged on social media last night, Raj says the constant circulation of the video on social media further subjects the student to emotional violence.

“Why would people continue to make fun of such gratuitous violence and abhorrent behavior that we as society should collectively condemn so that our children are safe in homes and schools? This clearly meets the definition of ‘harm’ in the Online Safety Act of 2018 and the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission calls on relevant authorities to implore on the general public to stop circulating this video because we are dealing with children who are vulnerable and susceptible to violence.”

The Commission notes that children at times arrive to school as early as 6.15 in the morning.

The Commission says in one case a child was allegedly assaulted at 6.30am.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on Fijians to weed out the culture of violence and bullying from our society.

The Commission is urging Fijians to work closely with relevant institutions such as the Police and the Human Rights and Ant-Discrimination Commission to address this issue.