News

Commission orders sexual harassment investigation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 22, 2021 5:05 pm
Dr Rohit Kishore.

A leading university has been directed to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against female students.

This follows a shocking revelation that lecturers and tutors are allegedly asking sexual favours from female students, promising good grades.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission as the regulating body, says it wants to see the findings and ensure that action is taken against anyone implicated.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, newly appointed Director Dr Rohit Kishore says such despicable acts have no place in institutions for learning.

“Our office is looking into it. We are talking to the Vice-Chancellor and we will make sure the VC has their own protocols and systems of investigating, but we will oversee that to make sure these things never occur again.”

Dr Kishore says sexual harassment goes against regulations under the Fiji Higher Education Commission Act, paints a bad image, and must not happen.

Tertiary institutions are bound by the Act and Dr Kishore is calling on them to fully enforce their internal policies and disciplinary proceedings against employees involved.

“This perhaps is happening quietly somewhere in a hidden way, time and again students bring it up or someone else like a whistle-blower.”

The university in question says there has been no such directive from the Higher Education Commission.

