Commission notes abuse of designated parking lots

The public is being urged to respect all parking lots allocated for persons with disabilities either in public or private spaces.

These accessible spaces specifically marked for persons with disabilities ensures they have safe, convenient and have equal access to essential services.

Human Rights Commissioner Lanieta Tuimabu says the reserved parking lots ensure that wheel-chair users, those using walkers, white cane and other mobility aids are able to get off their vehicle and safely access facilities.

[Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj and Human Rights Commissioner Lanieta Tuimabu]

Tuimabu says it is a matter of shame when a non-disabled person disregards the disability sign.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj says reasonable accessibility for persons with disabilities is not an act of charity but a concrete expression of our constitutional obligation under the International Human Rights law.

Raj is urging facility managers and security guards managing parking lots in public and private spaces to be vigilant in ensuring specially designated lots are not misused.

The Commission will be working closely with institutions and business houses to ensure compliance.