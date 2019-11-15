Commission finds use excessive force in alleged police brutality

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has found that excessive force was used in the arrest of a 32-year-old who was allegedly thrown off a bridge.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says based on evidence, including medical records, victim and witness statements, the Commission is of the view that there was excessive force, resulting in cruel, inhumane, degrading or disproportionately severe treatment.

It’s alleged the 32-year-old man from Naqia Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu was thrown off a bridge by a group of police officers dressed in civilian clothing on 14 April 2020.

The Commission conducted an independent investigation into the matter with the intention of providing redress to the victim.

Raj adds excessive force constitutes an infraction of section 11 (1) of the Fijian Constitution which expressly provides that “every person has the right to freedom from torture of any kind.

The Commission has submitted its full report to the Fiji Police Force and will await the outcome of their investigations as well as instructions from the victim.