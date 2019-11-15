Commission charged by the agents is an issue: REALB

Greed is seen as the number one factor contributing to high property prices in the country.

Real estate agents have revealed that it’s a challenge for them to deal with vendors who are unrealistic with their property prices.

Director of Bayshore Real estate Arif Khan says buyers are not willing to purchase properties priced higher than the valuation price and this is affecting the current market.

“Vendors are unrealistic with their prices. We will recommend vendors to have the valuation done, and pricing should be in line with what has been suggested. Generally what happens is that some vendors tend to ask higher than the valuation price.”

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says increased commission charged by the agents is also becoming an issue.

Dr Hassan says their team is closely monitoring all the registered agents.

“We have got compliance team who normally track down such activities by the agents through the Facebook and inspection that we carry out regularly with the agents.”

REALB believes the agents‘ commission needs to be regulated as it can help bring down house and land prices.