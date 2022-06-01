Commercialization can lead to exploitation

Traditional knowledge-holders and communities may be exploited as a result of commercial interest in cultural and natural heritage.

Pacific Community (SPC) Team Leader Culture for Development, Dr Francis Vaka’uta says traditional knowledge holders are not well rewarded or even recognized due to a lack of protective laws.

“It’s establishing some ethical guidelines for working with the creators in terms of contemporary but in terms of the cultural aspect, it’s important that we think about the cultural and indigenous rights and how we are appropriately educating them so that when they make decisions, whether it’s in relation to the natural heritage, they are fully aware of the consequences and impact.”

Vaka’uta says the tourism sector employing traditional dancers for entertainment, is a commercial component of culture, whereas natural heritage relates to eco-tourism activities.

This topic was part of a discussion on traditional knowledge for Biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Pacific.