Commercial Ventures to be launched: Dr Reddy

In the next two weeks’ the Agriculture Ministry will launch several commercial ventures in the Central and Western Divisions.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says these are exciting times for the sector as they are taking agriculture to its rightful place in the economy.

Dr Reddy says to complement the broader agenda of Growing Commercial Agriculture the Ministry will establish large nurseries.

Article continues after advertisement

He also highlighted that due to an increase in production and supply, there is a gradual reduction in vegetable prices.

“Mr. Speaker Sir there is a massive supply of cassava and dalo and prices have started to go down. The prices of vegetables as well Mr. Speaker Sir. Talk about Duruka, you will see duruka being sold at $8 or even $6 a bundle.”

In his Ministerial Statement, the Minister highlighted that they are ensuring that Agricultural exports become the leading trade in the country.