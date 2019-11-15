Commercial Unit set up to help landowners

A Commercial Unit has been set-up by the i-Taukei Affairs Board to educate landowners on the importance of income generating projects.

Speaking at the Roko Tuis Workshop in Lami today, Deputy Chief Executive, Josefa Toganivalu highlighted that the lack of financial literacy is hindering landowners from making full use of their land and other resources.

Toganivalu says the i-Taukei Affairs Board staff have been tasked to collect data on the types of business i-Taukei’s have and identify areas that needs strengthening.

“Financial Literacy, capacity building so it is quite a challenge, it is a gap there as we are trying to bridge that gap by getting our staff there on the ground. We have started with some of these financial literacy and also we build on the success story that is already there to supplement the success stories that goes out to those in the rural areas.”

Toganivalu says they have trained their staff to identify issues faced by landowners and find solution on how to bridge the gap.

Meanwhile, the workshop also allows the Roko Tuis and the Assistant Roko Tuis to help extend the capacity of the Ministry ensuring that they provide services more efficiently.

Roko Tuis and the Assistant Roko Tuis from the 14 provinces around the country were part of the two-day workshop which ends tomorrow.