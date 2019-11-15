Commercial project to address space shortage

The Nausori market vendors have raised concerns regarding the availability of space in the market.

Minister Premila Kumar says they are working on building a complex across the market in Nausori to address the space shortage.

Kumar says through the project they will create more space for the vendors.

“So we would like to give options to the vendors who are operating from the market and their business size is much bigger and their turnover is more than 100,000. So we will be encouraging them to take up space in the complex.”

Kumar adds vendors will be able to operate small shops from the complex.

The Minister says they are working with other stakeholders to address space shortage and provide parking space.