Commercial equity packages provided to bolster ventures

There is a special programme and package designed to encourage farmers, producers, and processors.

This is to encourage them to seek out commercial agriculture funding from the Fiji Development Bank.

This inaugural programme, will see the Ministry of Agriculture make a 20% equity contribution towards the loan package from financial institutions for farmers, producers and processors who wish to invest and grow their agricultural ventures.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says there would be nine categories under this programme.

Reddy says this programme is with a funding of $500,000, and lays the foundations for 30 recipients to take that step onto the next platform of commercialization.

He adds the minimum equity contribution would be $2,500 by the Ministry, to a maximum of $50,000.

This would mean a minimum loan/liability on farmers of $10,000, to a maximum of $200,000 per recipient through the financial institution.