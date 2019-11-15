Home

News

Commencement of crushing – Lautoka Mill

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 7, 2020 12:22 pm

The Sugar Industry Tribunal has approved that the Lautoka Mill be able to commence crushing for the 2020 Season this Friday.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the fabrication and engineering of the boiler fan that failed during pre-crush trials on 23rd June 2020 is complete and balancing and assembly will be completed tomorrow.

FSC says the Pre-crush trials will be completed on Thursday and full crushing will commence this Friday.

It says harvesting and cane transport will commence on Thursday and accordingly members of the public are advised to be aware and exercise caution in the vicinity of cane lorries and cane trains which will be fully operational, delivering cane to Lautoka Mill.

