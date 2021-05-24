News
Commander receives first official international call
September 23, 2021 2:17 pm
Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai [left] and the Australian Defence Force Chief, General Angus Campbell
Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai received his first international official teleconference call today.
This is from the Australian Defence Force Chief, General Angus Campbell.
General Campbell in the teleconference congratulated Brigadier-General Kalouniwai on his appointment and also discuss a few engagements planned for the two respective forces and the region.
The 30-minute conversation ended with an appreciation note to the Australian Defence Force for their support to the RFMF during the pandemic and past Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations.
