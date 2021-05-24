Home

News

Commander Land Force visits Western soldiers

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 12:19 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Soldiers in the Western Division were visited by the Commander Land Force of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa earlier this week.

The visit was to see firsthand the wellbeing of the soldiers after the containment borders opened last weekend.

This was Colonel Covunisaqa’s first visit after being appointed as Commander Land Forces.

Article continues after advertisement

The trip is also an opportunity for the Commander to visit troops based at the Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment Delta Company in

Lautoka and Echo Company in Nadi and share with them the importance of preparation as the country approaches the cyclone season.

Soldiers at the Nadi Emergency Operation Centre at Naulianano House and those at the six hotels used as quarantine facilities were reminded of the importance of their work at these sites as they assist the Health Ministry in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged them to be mindful of their character towards civilians and everyone they work with.

