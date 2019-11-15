Combined effort needed to curb crime

The Fiji Police Force plans to engage more stakeholders of the greater Nausori and Nakasi areas in a thorough consultation to ensure the two urban centres are free from any form of criminal activities.

Officer in Charge for Nausori, ASP Sunil Chand believes these stakeholders are primary witnesses of everything that evolves within the town boundaries.

He adds roping these stakeholders in the discussion panel will assist the Force and the Nausori Chamber of Commerce come up with concrete plans to curb criminal activities.

The Police Force aims to engage other stakeholders in its efforts to reduce illegal activities and crime in the Nausori and Nakasi corridor.

“Continuation of consultation with stakeholders and we hope to see more of these as such with inclusive of the bus companies, market vendors and we need to have more meetings with them and the outer people who are coming down to Nausori.”

President of the Nausori Chamber of Commerce Praveen Chandra says following several complains of theft, glue-sniffing and drug peddling in the vicinity in broad-light, a taskforce has been established to take hold those accountable for breaking the law.

“That group that we have is just like if you see somebody smoking in a public space, report on that group and the Inspector will report immediately because our town is not very big so it within the CBD. And it’s going really well so is LTA with the help of Police.”

Increased police presence since last week in these areas has led to 15 arrests.

Police have managed to apprehend seven people found drinking in public places, four were drunk and disorderly, three were in possession of illegal substances, another three have been charged with theft while four failed to comply with orders.