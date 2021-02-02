Combined damage bill is around $150m: Dass

The combined damage bill for the three ministries of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries post-TC Yasa is around $150m.

Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says the figure is based on ground assessments.

Dass adds TC Ana has brought more damage and an assessment of this is ongoing.

“Our assessment has now got us the information about which households we need to target. It also talks about the household’s vulnerability.”

The three ministries have sent combined teams to gather data.