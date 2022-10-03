Combating cybercrime requires collective effort

[Photo: Supplied]

Cybercrime or the use of the internet and digital devices is a common way of committing corruption offences.

This has been highlighted by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam while making submissions to the standing committee on foreign affairs on the Convention on Cybercrime.

Aslam says almost all their investigations now have a cybercrime component, hence, the commission has established the Digital Forensic Unit with expert investigators in extracting digital evidence.

Aslam says combating cybercrimes needs a collective global effort and comprehensive and cooperative strategies.

He adds prior to the enactment of the Fijian Cyber Crime Act, the only provisions available to tackle cyber offences were under Sections 336 to 346 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The Commissioner says some procedural support was also provided under the Criminal Procedure Act 2009 and the Prevention of Bribery Act, however, were of limited use due to a lack of capacity to provide necessary support from the service providers and users.

Nevertheless, he adds the Commission, within a limited legal framework, had successfully investigated and prosecuted several large-scale corruption offences committed in tandem with cybercrimes.

The Commissioner says FICAC supports Fiji’s accession to the Convention as it will connect Fiji with the global efforts in fighting cybercrimes and will also provide several benefits.

The Budapest Cybercrime Convention is a joint effort designed to address prevalent issues by the Council of Europe and other State Parties.

Aslam says the Cybercrime Convention is the bastion and provides the strategic framework to combat cybercrimes effectively.