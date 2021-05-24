Colours do not discriminate: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says Holi is special for Fiji as it brings people from different backgrounds together as one.

Speaking at the 2022 Holi Milan celebrations at My Suva Park in Nasese this morning, Bainimarama stressed that over the years, Fiji has become one nation and we don’t take out unity for granted.

Bainimarama says Fijian build unity, nature it and fight for it when it is threatened as it is our strength.

He adds Holi also known as the festival of colours teaches us an important lesson.

“The beauty behind Holi celebration is that the different colours when combined cross all barriers and come together to be equal, to find peace and spread happiness. Colours do not judge or discriminate among the people playing with them and neither should the people applying these colours.”

Due to the pandemic, Holi was not celebrated in its usual manner over the past two years.

The Prime Minister says this is why this year’s is more precious as together we have overcome the challenges thrown our way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bainimarama says the Holi celebrations have been part of Fiji for 143 years and over the decades the festival has spread across different communities, schools, workplaces, and become a national celebration.