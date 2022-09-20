Colo-i-Suva case classified as drowning

The incident whereby two men aged 19 and 23 were found lying motionless by relatives in Colo-i-Suva lower pool on Saturday morning has been classified as drowning.

This has been confirmed by Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

Police had earlier stated the two had gone hiking with family members, and upon reaching Colo-i-Suva took the lead down to the lower pool.

When the remaining family members reached the location, they found the duo who were reported to be non-swimmers floating motionless in the said pool.