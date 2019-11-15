Home

News

Colo-i-Suva alleged murder suspect charged

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2020 5:00 pm

The man alleged to have murdered a 40-year-old man has been charged.

It’s alleged the accused struck the victim with a cane knife several times in Colo-i-Suva, before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened last Tuesday.

The man who is in his 20’s has been charged with one count of murder.

He will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court Magistrates tomorrow.

