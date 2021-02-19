College of Medicine overwhelmed with intake volume

The Fiji National University College of Medicine has recorded an increasing number of students enrolling for studies in the medical field this year.

This is despite the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board decision to stop funding MBBS and dentistry programmes.

College Dean, Dr William May says they’ve put together strategies that will attract students and the response has been overwhelming.

“We were very pleasantly surprised with the volume of applications we had. We had to turn down some students unfortunately and these were local students who were prepared to self-fund. We’ve got overwhelming responses from the region.”

The number of applications received has exceeded their standard quota.

Dr May highlights the College will stick to its standard number of intakes per year and ensure the learning environment is conducive for students.

Students have to pay an estimated $89,000 over six years in order to receive a Bachelor of Medicine at FNU.