College conforms learning modes to the new normal

Waves of diseases emerging in Fiji and the region has prompted the Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Medical Services to modify some of its approaches.

College Dean, Dr William May, says they’ve put together new approaches since mid-2020 to ensure students are equipped with the skills to deal with these diseases when joining the workforce.

Dr May adds the College is reviewing some of its policy to accommodate online learning, particularly for students who are unable to attend classes at its various campuses.

Article continues after advertisement

“We prepared to deliver online, we recall that last year we switch to online learning for half of the semester. So we’ve the lesson and we look forward to re-offer some more courses online this year.”

Tongan Nursing student, Salesi Panipo’oi, says the College teaching facility, as well as the learning materials, are advanced.



[Tongan Nursing student, Salesi Panipo’oi]

Panipo’oi is one of the Post-Graduate student for the College of Nursing and says he will take advantage of this sponsored programme to improve his deliverables when he returns to continue his tenure at Tonga’s Health Ministry.

“To share that with my fellow colleagues back at home. Like the skills, knowledge – I think it will have a good impact on the profession back in the island to upgrade the service, change the mindset – especially for us boys back in the island.”

The College has recorded an increasing number of students enrolling for studies in the medical field this year.

Dr May highlighted the College will stick to its standard number of intakes per year and ensure the learning environment is conducive for students.