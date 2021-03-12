Collective efforts needed to eradicate poverty: Bo

Chinese experience and lessons will be able to complement the efforts of the Fijian government in improving the livelihood of people.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo, says the Chinese way of eradicating poverty is a productive thought for Fiji.

Bo says Fiji just like China gives importance to the livelihood of people.

“Poverty eradication, Fiji can do even by itself if they have found the right path. Of course, the Chinese experiences and lessons have shown that this cannot by yourself, this should be done collectively.”

Bo says there should be no intergenerational transmission of poverty.

He adds agriculture is another area for which China wants to work together with Fiji.