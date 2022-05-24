Collective approach needed to mitigate disaster risks

[Source: Vasiti Soko / Twitter]

Fiji is practicing what it preaches, working with all relevant partners and stakeholders to mitigate disasters and climate change risks.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says there is an emergency structure in Fiji that allows Civil Society Organizations to be part of a Council which is co-chaired by either a UN agency or a local partner.

In our case, the Fiji Council of Social Services and Red Cross Society are the local partners.

Soko who is at the UN Disaster Risk Reduction Global Platform in Bali, Indonesia, highlights the structure enables issues raised at the CSO level to be brought up to the government level so actions can be taken.

“We don’t work alone. Like I said we also adopted and contextualize the UN cluster system in Fiji by creating a national cluster system and these cluster systems are headed by nine government ministries.”

H/Minister’s opening remarks at the @GPDRr2022 focus on the whole of society’s approaches to building disaster resilience. The Forum provided a space for discussions #tostrengthen collaboration and approaches in the implementation of the SF in coherence with the other 2030 Agenda pic.twitter.com/OzfgzpRPgS — Vasiti Soko (@SokoVasiti) May 23, 2022

Soko says these mechanisms ensure a whole of society approach, further strengthened by Fiji’s strong voice in forums such as this one in Bali.

“We can’t do it on our own. We need to do it together in partnership with our key stakeholders, not only peer-to-peer support from Small Island Development countries but also from our global leaders to recognize that their decision is important when it comes to the implications of climate change.”

Fiji is the 14th country in the world at risk from disasters and with climate change accelerating, Small Island Developing States face bigger threats.