Collective approach needed says Waqainabete

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 4:18 am

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete is calling for a collective approach to counter the growing COVID-19 infections in the country.

Waqainabete says his Ministry is giving its best however, it also comes down to individuals playing their part.

The Minister for Health says while there is no clear indication of how bad the current situation could become, the frontline workers continue to put in their best effort.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We’ve said all along that we’ll give our best response as much as we can, given the expertise that we can and the resources that we are supported with.”

Waqainabete says people need to embrace all COVID-19 safe measures if Fiji is to quickly return to some normalcy.

 

“One big component is the public health safety measures, if you look at the body of evidence it will show that in the country where they have community transmission in the first round as soon as masking was asked of the population the suddenly it starts to reduce, as soon as they start physical distancing, there’s a whole body of evidence around it.”

Waqainabete says medical experts are laying the strategy to safely guide Fiji out of COVID-19.

He says a lack of adherence by people to follow public safety measures is influencing the spread of the virus.

 

