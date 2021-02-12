Collective action required to tackle plastic pollution

The World Consumer Day celebration today is focused on eliminating the use of plastic bag and ensuring a plastic-free environment.

Officiating at the celebration in Suva this morning, Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Shaheen Ali says creating a world without plastic pollution should not be a choice but a commitment to our future generations.

With the theme “Tackling Plastic Pollution”, Ali highlights the need for consumers to actively participate in the elimination of plastic in everyday life.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil shared similar sentiments calling for consumers to lead the fight against the ‘plastic pandemic’ that is slowly killing our planet.

She adds the use of plastic products is ingrained into the lives of many with production becoming unsustainable.

The World Consumer Rights Day also calls for collective action from consumers and businesses alike to join hands in combating the problem of plastic that is plaguing our land and seas.