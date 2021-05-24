Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

News

Collaboration will boost youth capacity building

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:05 pm

Youth represent important agents of change for decision-making at the village sub-committee level especially in subsistence and commercial agriculture.

This was highlighted by the Acting Chief Executive of the iTaukei Affairs Board, Pita Tagicakirewa while signing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Youth and Sports this afternoon.

Tagicakirewa says the partnership will build strong ground in capacity building and enable youth to become self-sufficient and undertake responsibilities positively with ownership.

Article continues after advertisement

“The collaboration continues to focus on changing mindset and empowering self-belief, advocating for change, and a collective approach towards socio-economic developments. This approach will reduce the dependency level to donor funding agencies and equally reduce the poverty level to becoming resilient youths to development and change.”

Ministry of Youth and Sports Permanent Secretary, Rovereto Nayacalevu is optimistic that the partnership with the Board will uplift the morale of young people given that 70 percent of Fiji’s population are youth.

He adds the Ministry has so far registered 842 youth clubs and approximately 70 percent of these clubs fall within the provincial boundaries.

“We have noticed your platforms established within the rural communities and we would like to see how best we could also utilize those platforms to streamline our processes and effectively reach out to empower our young people within their communities.”

This partnership will also ensure donor agencies and non-government organizations easily incorporate their various development projects into youth clubs, particularly at the village level.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.