Collaboration will boost youth capacity building

Youth represent important agents of change for decision-making at the village sub-committee level especially in subsistence and commercial agriculture.

This was highlighted by the Acting Chief Executive of the iTaukei Affairs Board, Pita Tagicakirewa while signing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Youth and Sports this afternoon.

Tagicakirewa says the partnership will build strong ground in capacity building and enable youth to become self-sufficient and undertake responsibilities positively with ownership.

“The collaboration continues to focus on changing mindset and empowering self-belief, advocating for change, and a collective approach towards socio-economic developments. This approach will reduce the dependency level to donor funding agencies and equally reduce the poverty level to becoming resilient youths to development and change.”

Ministry of Youth and Sports Permanent Secretary, Rovereto Nayacalevu is optimistic that the partnership with the Board will uplift the morale of young people given that 70 percent of Fiji’s population are youth.

He adds the Ministry has so far registered 842 youth clubs and approximately 70 percent of these clubs fall within the provincial boundaries.

“We have noticed your platforms established within the rural communities and we would like to see how best we could also utilize those platforms to streamline our processes and effectively reach out to empower our young people within their communities.”

This partnership will also ensure donor agencies and non-government organizations easily incorporate their various development projects into youth clubs, particularly at the village level.