Collaboration to help underprivileged families

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 5:40 am

The Mama Ashy Projects Network and the Sai Prema Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week.

The MOU sealed a collaboration that will extend goodwill and humanitarian support from the Foundation to the network for a year.

Mama Ashy Projects Network founder Ashie Naisara has been providing support to underprivileged families within the central division.

Naisara says they are grateful for the support.

The network has extended its community outreach to Nasinu, Nausori, Nadi and Lautoka.

