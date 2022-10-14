Collaboration essential for rural development: Seruiratu

[Photo: Supplied]

Improving the living standards of our communities goes back to partnerships and collaboration of all development players.

These were the remarks of Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu at the Saemaul Undong Global Leaders’ Summit in Seoul, Korea yesterday.

Seruiratu says development actors from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), faith-based organizations, academic institutions, government and communities must ensure that they share resources, expertise and knowledge in order to achieve this goal.

Minister for @MRMDFiji Hon. @ISeruiratu attended the SMU Leaders Convention officiated by the 🇰🇷 President H.E Yoon Suk-yeol yest. The convention is the largest gathering of leaders who have devoted themselves to their community, people & country and working actively to….. pic.twitter.com/RMWZd2XIKZ — Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and DM (@MRMDFiji) October 13, 2022

The minister adds that in Fiji, the development needs of 44.1 percent of our rural population, such as water, sanitation and infrastructure have been supported through the integrated partnership of all development actors.

Seruiratu is accompanied by the Ministry’s Deputy Secretary, Mitieli Cama and Manager for Policy and Research, Filipe Nayacalevu.

The Summit is a gathering of world leaders, experts, scholars and community coordinators across 45 countries.