Collaboration critical to address social issues

Lifeline Fiji continues to receive calls regarding various issues following the COVID-19 pandemic even from local and regional students.

Team Leader Jeremaia Merekula says most of the calls received post-pandemic include relationship issues.

Merekula adds they also get calls from young mothers struggling financially.

“The workshop that we had over the last two weeks is the increasing number of calls that the other three helplines have received over the few months and I believe that is something that needs affirmation for Fijians out there if they need help.”

Merekula says they are collaborating with relevant organizations to provide support and assistance to those in need.

He adds that Lifeline Fiji in collaboration with the Substance Abuse Advisory Council and the Fiji Police Force, held a workshop in schools to address mental health issues among children.