News

Colin Philp traditional sailing scholarship established

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 8:20 am

Fifty individuals will now have a chance to undergo Level 1 Introduction to Traditional Sailing and Environmental Stewardship Programme.

This comes after the Uto Ni Yalo Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding the ‘Fiji Arts Community Fundraiser for Colin Philp’, sparking the beginning of a 10-year partnership.

The Colin Philp Traditional Sailing and Environmental Stewardship Scholarship was established to honour the legacy of the late Mr. Colin Philp who was at the time of his passing in late December, a Uto Ni Yalo Trustee and a long-time Patron of the Arts.

Speaking at the signing of this, the co-chair of the Art community fundraiser, Ellana Kalounisiga says this partnership will ensure that Philp’s legacy continues through one of his biggest dreams–the establishment of a traditional sailing school.

Uto Ni Yalo Trustee, Bill Lockwood says the signing of the MOU marked a new beginning in the long history that the Uto Ni Yalo Trust has had with the Fiji Arts fraternity.

He adds that coming together and revitalizing this relationship to honour someone who has contributed so much to traditional voyaging and to the Arts, will be reflected in what is taught to the recipients of this scholarship.

The Colin Philp Traditional Sailing and Environmental Stewardship Scholarship will put fifty individuals through the Traditional Sailing Program over the next 10 years with a commitment to seek additional sponsorship from its members and corporate sponsors to help enable more people to undertake the program.

